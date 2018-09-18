Many candidates failed to download their e-call letter after the website (http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/) developed technical glitches. To help them, the RRB has been sent SMS with centre details and an email with the link to download and print their e-call letter. The candidates have also been advised to "click on the link, print e-call letter and to proceed to the exam hall with their original photo ID, passport size photo."

The RRB officials have made it clear that they will release the information regarding the exam venue, date and shift of the RRB Group D examination once the websites become operational. The RRB Group D examination 2018 is scheduled to be held on September 18, 19 and 20.

At present, the websites are down due to heavy load. All the candidates who will appear for the exams can check the details through all the region based websites, a senior official said.

However, the candidates have been advised not to carry personal computational devices (Bluetooth devices, mobile phones, calculators, etc) to the exam hall.

They have also been advised not to carry any textual material, printed or written, bits of papers and not to wear mehndi or henna on the left thumb to avoid difficulties in registration.

Candidates applied for RRB Group D exam 2018 can download RRB Group D admit card or Railway hall ticket from their RRB zonal websites.

