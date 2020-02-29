RRB Group D Admit Card 2020 Date, latest news: RRB Group D Admit Card 2020 release date has not been announced. Download RRC hall tickets online, by sms and email once it is released. The link is will be activated 4 days before the Computer-Based Testing (CBT) which is tentatively scheduled between the month of March and April 2020, and here's how you can download it.

RRB Group D Admit Card 2020: Railway Recruitment Board, RRB’s Group D is tentatively scheduled to be conducted between the month of March and April and the admit card will be released 4 days prior to the scheduled Computer-Based Testing and can be availed by logging in to www.rrbcdg.gov.in with user ID and password, The candidates can download RRB Group D Admit Card 2020 till the day of their exam.

Railway Recruitment Board, RRB is recruiting candidates for Group D jobs like Track Maintainer Grade-IV, Helper/Assistant Pointsman in the level 1 of 7th Central Pay Commission under the new paytable, Pay Matrix and the RRB Group D Admit Card 2020 for the exams will be made available on the official website four days before the Computer-Based Testing (CBT) based on General Science, Mathematics, General Intelligence and Reasoning, and General Awareness and Current Affairs, for which each candidate will be allotted 90 minutes.

Railway Recruitment Board will conduct this exam on behalf of Railway Recruitment Cells (RRCs) for various departments in the Indian railway, The exam is commonly known as RRB group D and is conducted at a national level for 1,03,769 vacancies where the selection of the candidate will be done via a three-step selection process of Computer-Based Testing, Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and finally the Document Verification and Medical Examination.

RRB Group D Admit Card 2020 Dates

RRB Group D 2020 Events RRB Group D 2020 Dates RRB Group D CBT Date March 2020 RRB Group D 2019-20 admit card Four days before the exam

How to download RRB Group D Admit Card 2020

Candidates can download RRB Group D admit card easily following these steps

Open the Railway Recruitment Board, RRB’s official website of candidates Zone/Region Click on the admit card link Enter the user ID and Password of the candidate Admit card will appear on the screen Download the admit card Zone wise websites to download RRB Group D Admit Cards 2020

Zones/Regions Official Website Chennai Admit Card 2020 rrbchennai.gov.in Gorakhpur Admit Card 2020 rrbgkp.gov.in Guwahati Admit Card 2020 rrbguwahati.gov.in Kolkata Admit Card 2020 rrbkolkata.gov.in Bangalore Admit Card 2020 rrbbnc.gov.in Mumbai Admit Card 2020 rrbmumbai.gov.in Patna Admit Card 2020 rrbpatna.gov.in Ranchi Admit Card 2020 rrbranchi.gov.in Secunderabad Admit Card 2020 rrbsecunderabad.nic.in Ahmedabad Admit Card 2020 rrbahmedabad.gov.in Ajmer Admit Card 2020 rrbajmer.gov.in Allahabad Admit Card 2020 rrbald.gov.in Bhopal Admit Card 2020 rrbbpl.nic.in Bhubaneswar Admit Card 2020 rrbbbs.gov.in Bilaspur Admit Card 2020 rrbbilaspur.gov.in Chandigarh Admit Card 2020 rrbcdg.gov.in

Download RRB Group D admit card 2019-20 through SMS and Email

The RRB Group D Admit Card 2019-20 can only be downloaded through the official website, Railway Recruitment Board, however, sends information related to admit card and its availability on the website to the candidate’s registered phone number and Email ID.

RRB Group D Fee structure

Fees for the examination is nominal out of which most of it is refunded on appearing at the first stage of Computer-Based Testing

Fees for GEN/OBC category is Rs 500

Out of which Rs 400 shall be refunded duly deducting bank charges, on appearing in stage 1 of Computer-Based Testing.

Fees for Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe/Persons With Disabilities/Women/Ex-Serviceman/Transgender/Minorities and Economically Backward is Rs 250

All of which will be refunded deducting bank charges as applicable on appearing in stage 1 of Computer-Based Testing.

RRB Group D examination Pattern

Each candidate gets a total of 90 minutes to complete their Computer-Based Testing, the examination is conducted for a total of 100 marks which are divided into 100 questions.

100 questions are from 4 major subjects

Mathematics: 25 questions each of 1 mark.

General Science: 25 questions each of 1 mark.

General Intelligence and Reasoning: 30 questions each of 1 mark.

General Awareness and Current Affairs: 20 questions each of 1 mark.

Eligibility Criteria For RRB Group D

RRB Group D is a national based exam, for the job opportunity in the Central Governments department hence it requires candidates to fulfill certain criteria, the criteria range from a basic educational requirement to nationality of the candidate and maximum age limit to acquire the job which is different depending on the candidate’s social background.

Whether a candidate fulfills the criteria or not is decided by the scrutiny of the documents presented by the candidate which are closely examined in the final stage of the selection process, the criteria set by the Railway Recruitment Cell is closely followed and only candidates that conform to the criteria are selected for the job, the criteria is as follows

Nationality

The Indian government has specified that only national citizens, the citizens of two neighboring countries, Bhutan and Nepal and refugee’s from certain countries having intentions of permanently settling in India and becoming an Indian national can acquire jobs coming under central government hence a candidate must be

A legal citizen of India A legal citizen of Nepal A legal citizen of Bhutan A refugee from Tibet that came seeking shelter in India before January 1, 1962, intending permanent settlement. Person of Indian Origin who at some time held an Indian Passport, migrating from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, Kenya, Uganda, United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia, and Vietnam, intending permanent settlement in India.

Note: The above-mentioned categories must also have a certificate of eligibility issued by the government of India in their favor.

Age Limit

Only candidates between the age of 18 and 33 are eligible for selection, with relaxation in the upper age limit for the reserved categories of Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribe, Persons with Disabilities, Persons with Disabilities belonging to Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribe and Other Backward Class candidates.

Relaxation for different reserved categories

Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribe: 5 years, meaning the candidate from Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribe is eligible from the age of 18 till 38

Persons with Disabilities: 3 years, meaning candidate from this category is eligible from 18 years till 43 years of age.

Persons with Disabilities belonging to Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribe: 15 years, meaning candidates from this category are eligible from 18 years to 48 years of age.

Other Backward Class: 3 years, meaning the candidates belonging to Other Backward Class are eligible from 18 years of age till 36 years of age.

Educational Qualification

Candidates must have a minimum of high school level of formal education from institutions recognized by National Council of Vocational Training/State Council of Vocational Training/National Apprenticeship Certificate or any other equivalent authority.

Note: ITI is no more mandatory for the Group D recruitments

RRB Group D examination centers

RRB Group D exams are conducted pan India with examination centers in specif regions, these specific regions are given below

Region Group D Exam Centres Andaman and Nicobar Port Blair Andhra Pradesh Amalapuram, Anantapur, Bhimavaram, Challapalli, Chirala, Chittoor, Eluru, Gooty, Gudivada, Gudur, Guntur, Kadapa, Kakinada, Kanchikachera, Kavali, Kurnool, Nandyal, Narasapuram, Narasaraopet, Nellore, Ongole, Prodattur, Puttur, Rajahmundry, Rajam, Rajampet, Srikakulam, Surampalem, Tadipalligudem, Tekkali, Tirupathi, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Vuzuabagran Arunachal Pradesh Itanagar, Naharlagun Assam Dibrugarh, Guwahati, Jorhat, Kokrajhar, Silchar, Tezpur Bihar Arrah, Aurangabad, Bhagalpur, Bihar Sharif, Darbhanga, Gaya, Hajipur, Muzaffarpur, Patna, Purnea, Samastipur, Siwan Chandigarh Chandigarh Chhattisgarh Bilaspur, Durg, Bhilai, Nagpur, Raipur Delhi/ NCR Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, New Delhi, Noida Goa Verma Gujarat Ahmedabad, Anand, Bharuch, Bhavnagar, Bhuj, Dadra, Gandhinagar, Godhra, Himatnagar, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Mehsana, Nadiad, Navsari, Rajkot, Silvassa, Surat, Surendranagar, Vadodara, Valsad, Vapi Haryana Ambala, Bahadurgarh, Gurgaon, Hisar, Jhajjar, Jind, Kaithal, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Mohindergarh, Panchkula, Panipat, Rewari, Rohtak, Sirsa, Sonipat, Yamuna Nagar Himachal Pradesh Baddi, Bilaspur, Dharamsala, Hamirpur, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Palampur, Shimla, Sirmaur, Solan, Sunder Nagar Una Jammu and Kashmir Anantnag, Awantipora, Baramulla, Jammu, Kathau, Pulwama, Samba, Srinagar, Udhampur Jharkhand Bokaro, Dhanbad, Hazaribagh, Jamshedpur, Ranchi Karnataka Bagalkot, Belgaum, Bellary, Bijapur, Chikballapur, Chikmagalpur, Davanagre, Dharwad, Gadag, Gulbarga, Hassan, Hubli, Kolar, Mangalore, Mysore, Puttur, Shimoga, Surathkal, Tumkur, Udupi, Uttara Kannada Kerala Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kannur, Kasaragod, Kollam, Kottayam, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Palakkad, Pathanamthitta, Thrissur, Trivandrum Madhya Pradesh Bhopal, Gwalior, Indore, Jabalpur, Rewa, Sagar, Satna, Ujjain Maharashtra Ahmednagar, Akola, Amaravati, Aurangabad, Beed, Bhandara, Buladena, Chandrapur, Dhule, Ghadchiroli, Gondia, Jalgaon, Latur, Madgaon, Mumbai, Nagpur, Nandurbar, Nashik, Navi Mumbai, Pandharpur, Parbhani, Pimpri, Chinchwad, Pune, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sangamner, Sangli, Satara, Solapur, Sindhudurg, Thane, Wardha, Washim, Yavatmal Manipur Imphal Meghalaya Shillong, Ri-Bhoi Mizoram Aizwal Nagaland Dimapur, Kohima Odisha Angul, Balasore, Bargarh, Bhubaneswar, Baripada, Berhampur- Ganjam, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Jeypore, Jharsuguda, Khurda, Rayagada, Rourkela, Sambalpur Puducherry Puducherry Punjab Abohar, Amritsar, Banur, Barnala, Bhatinda, Fatehgarh, Sahib, Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Khanna, Ludhiana, Malout, Moga, Mohali, Muktasar, Nawanshahr, Pathankot, Patiala, Phagwara, Ropar, Sangrur. Rajasthan Abu Road, Ajmer, Alwar, Bharatpur, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Chittorgarh, Dungarpur, Hanumangarh, Jaipur, Jhunjhunu, Jodhpur, Kota, Pali Marwar, Sikar, Sri Ganganagar, Tonk, Udaipur Sikkim Barding, Gangtok Tamil Nadu Chennai, Coimbatore, Cuddalore, Kanyakumari, Krishnagiri, Madurai, Namakkal, Salem, Thanjavur, Thoothukudi, Tiruchirapalli, Tiruvannamalai, Vellore, Villupuram, Virudhunagar Telangana Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Khammam, Kodad, Mahabubnagar, Nalgonda, Nizamabad, Ranga, Reddy, Secunderabad, Siddipet, Warangal Tripura Agartala, Bisramganj, Khowai, Teliamura, Udaypur Uttar Pradesh Agra, Aligarh, Allahabad, Amroha, Banda, Barabanki, Bareilly, Bijnor, Bulandshahr, Faizabad, Gonda, Gorakhpur, Jhansi, Kanpur, Kaushambi, Lucknow, Mathura, Sitapur, Sultanpur, Varanasi Uttarakhand Dehradun, Haldwani, Nainital, Roorkee, Rudrapur, Udham Singh Nagar West Bengal Asansol, Bankura, Berhampore, Bishnupur, Burdwan, Durgapur, Haldia, Hooghly, Kalyani, Kolkata, Greater Kolkata, Krishnagar, Siliguri

RRB Group D examination and other important dates,2020

Important Dates

23 February 2019: Notification for RRB Group D was released

12 March 2019: Registration Process began

12 April 2019: Last Date of Registration

23 April 2019: Fee payment online/offline

18 March 2019: Last date of fee payment through post office challan

23 March 2019: Final application submission

25 July 2019: RRB Group D Application Status (Following is released after scrutiny and specifies the selected and rejected candidates with the reason of rejection)

The date for Computer Based Test is not announced officially but the exam is tentatively scheduled between the month of March and April 2020.

RRB Group D Vacancies 2020

In total there are 1,03,769 which are for different zones, the zone vise distribution of the vacancies is as follows

Railway zones Vacancies Central Railway 9,345 East Central Railway 3,563 East Coast Railway 2,555 Eastern Railway, CLW & Metro 10,873 North Central Railway and DLW 4,730 North Eastern Railway, MCF and RDSO 4,002 North Western Railway 5,249 Northeast Frontier Railway 2,894 Northern Railway, DMW, and RCF 13,153 South Central Railway 9,328 South East Central Railway 1,664 South Eastern Railway 4,914 South Western Railway and RWF 7,167 Southern Railway and ICF 9,579 West Central Railway 4,019 Western Railway 10,734

