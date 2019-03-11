RRB Group D answer key 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB Group D Answer Keys 2019 on the regional websites. Candidates can check the RRB Group D Answer Keys and download the same with the instructions given below.

RRB Group D Answer Key 2019: The Railways Recruitment Board (RRB) on behalf of the Indian Railways had conducted the RRB Group D Exam 2018-19 and as per latest reports, the RRB Group D answer key, question paper, response sheet, and score sheet has been released on the official website of the Indian Railways recruitment authority.

The recruitment exam was conducted to fill several vacancies at group D level under the railways this year. candidates who have appeared in the RRB Group D examination may check their RRB Group D Exam 2019 Answer Keys by visiting the regional official websites of RRB.

How to download RRB Group D Answer Key?

1. Candidates need to log on to the official RRB regional websites as mentioned below

2. On the homepage, search for the ‘RRB group D answer key’ link and click on it

3. Now, Login with the user name and password

4. The RRB Group D Answer key will be displayed on the screen of your computer

5. Candidates can download the answer key and take print out of the same for future reference if necessary

RRB Group D PET Admit Card 2019:

Candidates can also download the RRB Group D admit cards 2019 from the official websites of RRB whenever it is published by the Railway Board. Reports say that the RRB Group D PET Admit Card 2019 will be released soon and the dates have already been notified to the candidates.

Candidates can go to this link to check the Admit card release date and PET exam details: https://www.newsx.com/education-and-jobs/rrb-group-d-pet-admit-card-2019-hall-ticket-physical-efficiency-test-dates-call-letter-rrbcdg-gov-in-indian-railways-recruitment

Regional Websites of RRB:

RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.im),

RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in),

Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in),

Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in),

Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in),

Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in),

Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in),

Ranchi (www.rrbranchi.gov.in),

Secunderabad (www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in),

Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in),

Ajmer (www.rrbajmer.gov.in),

Allahabad (www.rrbald.gov.in),

Bangalore (www.rrbbnc.gov.in),

Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in),

Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in),

Bilaspur (www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in),

Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in),

Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in),

Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in),

Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org),

Thiruvananthapuram (www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in).

