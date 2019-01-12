RRB Group D Answer Key 2018: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has published the Answer keys of Group D Examination on its official website – rrbcdg.gov.in today, January 11, 2019. Those who candidates who have appeared in the examination conducted by the Board last year, can check the result by logging into the official website and also download the result by following the instructions given below for the convenience of the candidates.
Candidates must note that they can download their respective answer keys from the official website as soon as the link for the same is activated on the website of RRB. Moreover, candidates can tally their answers attempted in the examination and see if there are any discrepancies. They can also raise objections against the unsatisfactory answer keys through the official website of RRB. However, the Board has not yet published an update regarding the filing of objections yet. candidates are advised to keep an eye on the website.
How to download the RRB Group D Exam 2018 Answer Key?
- Visit the official website of Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) – rrbcdg.gov.in
- Search for the link that reads, “RRB Group D Exam 2018 Answer Key Download” on the homepage and click on the same
- On clicking, candidates will be directed to a different page
- Here, enter the hall ticket number and submit
- The answer key pdf will be displayed on the screen of your computer
- Download the same and take a print out for reference
Direct link to download the Answer Keys: RRB Group D Exam 2018 Answer Key Download
