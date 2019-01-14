RRB Group D Answer Key: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has re;eased the Group D Exam answer keys through the regional websites. Candidates can click on the direct links given below to download the same and raise objections through the official website.

RRB Group D Answer Key: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has recently released the answer Keys of RRB Group D Exam 2018 on the regional websites of the Board. The candidates who have appeared for the examination last year can download the answer keys by logging into the official website. Candidates must also note that they can raise objections through the website of RRB for every wrong answer. The candidates follow the instructions given here to download the RRB Group D Exam Answer Keys through the Railway Recruitment Board regional websites.

How to download the answer keys form RRB official website?

Log into the official website of RRB – http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/ Seach for the link that reads, “RRB Group D Answer Keys Download” Click on the link The candidates will be taken to a new page Here, enter the registration or roll number Click on submit The pdf of answer key will be displayed Download and check the answers Raise objections through the website

The direct links to download the same has also been given here:

