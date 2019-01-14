RRB Group D answer keys 2018: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the answer keys for the RRB group D examination 2018 on January 11, 2019. The candidates can visit the official website @ rrcb.gov.in to check the answer key. Now, the online link to raise objections and the objection raising fee has also been activated at the official website from today i.e. January 14, 2019.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the answer keys for the RRB group D examination 2018 on January 11, 2019. The candidates can visit the official website @ rrcb.gov.in to check the answer key. Now, the online link to raise objections and the objection raising fee has also been activated at the official website from today i.e. January 14, 2019. According to the latest guidelines, the candidates can raise the objection in English only. The last date to raise the objection is January 19, 2019, thus the candidates are advised to raise the objection as soon as possible.

Those who have been preparing to raise problems or questions regarding the RRB Group D answer keys may raise their objections by simply following the steps mentioned below.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Railway Recruitment Board— rrcb.gov.in or any regional website of RRB.

Step 2: On the homepage click on the link that reads Objection Link

Step 3: Select the question number from the given list

Step 4: Tick the correct answer from the 4 options given available

Step 5: Provide the reason or reference for your answer on the box on the top right corner

Step 6: Repeat the same process for multiple objections

Step 7: After raising the objections, pay the re-checking fee (Rs 50 for each question.)

