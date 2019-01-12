RRB Group D answer keys 2018: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on Friday shared the answer keys for the RRB group D examination 2018 on its official website @ rrcb.gov.in. The candidates who have any problem or query related to RRB Group D answer keys may raise their objections by simply following the steps mentioned below.

RRB Group D answer keys 2018: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on Friday shared the answer keys for the RRB group D examination 2018 on its official website @ rrcb.gov.in. The Indian Railways had conducted the group D examination to fill more than 60, 000 vacant jobs. The candidates who appeared for the RRB Group D recruitment can check the answer keys and raise objections, if any, through RRB’s official website and regional websites from January 14, 2019. According to the reports, the link to raise objections and make payments will be active till January 19, 2019.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Railway Recruitment Board— rrcb.gov.in or any regional website of RRB.

Step 2: On the homepage click on the link that reads Objection Link

Step 3: Select the question number from the given list

Step 4: Tick the correct answer from the 4 options given available

Step 5: Provide the reason or reference for your answer on the box on the top right corner

Step 6: Repeat the same process for multiple objections

Step 7: After raising the objections, pay the re-checking fee (Rs 50 for each question.)

