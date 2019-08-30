RRB Group D application status 2019: The final date on the issue of rejection of RRB Group D application status 2019 has been extended by the RRB Group D on the official websites of rrbchennai.gov.in, rrbajmer.gov.in, rrbmumbai.gov.in, etc. Final decision has been shifted from August 31 to September 6, 2019. The final result notice on the rejected application on the official websites fo the regional RRBs

RRB Group D application status 2019: RRB has extended the final date on the issue of rejection of RRB Group D application status 2019 on the official sites of rrbchennai.gov.in, rrbajmer.gov.in, rrbmumbai.gov.in, etc. The final decision has now been shifted from August 31 to September 6, 2019. Board will now release the final result notice on the rejected application through the official sites of regional RRBs. The date has been confirmed by the Board.

As per the official notice, the final decision on the complaints received will be sent to the candidates through SMS and email on September 6, 2019. Further, the decision on grievances will be final of the candidates. Board has advised the candidates to keep a check on the official website of RRBs regularly. Board has not disclosed the delay of the final decision on the application statu of Level 1 posts.

Complaints were received by the Board by several candidates after their candidature was rejected on the grounds of photographs, signature etc, according to them were false. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 1,03,769 railway jobs are to be filled.

Level 1 group D posts are to filled by the Railway Recruitment cell includes track maintainer grade IV, helper/assistant in various technical departments (Electrical, Engineering, Mechanical, and S&T departments), Assistant Pointsman and level 1 posts in various departments. The official notification on the same was released on March 12, 2019. Interested candidates can check it through the official site of the RRB or RRC.

The RRB Group D recruitment 2019 notification was released in March 2019.

Candidates will be recruited for posts of Assistant (workshop) mechanical, assistant bridge engineering, assistant c & w mechanical, assistant depot (stores) stores, assistant loco shed (diesel) mechanical, assistant loco shed (electrical) electrical, assistant operations (electrical) electrical, assistant pointsman traffic, assistant signal & telecom, assistant track machine engineering, assistant TL & AC electrical, assistant TL & AC (workshop) electrical, assistant TRD electrical, assistant works engineering, assistant works (workshop) engineering, hospital assistant medical and track maintainer grade.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App