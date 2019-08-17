RRB Group D Application Status 2019: Railway Recruitment Board releases the list of RRB Group D rejected applications @rrbald.gov.in. The candidates those who are dissatisfied with the reasons can apply for the rejection of the application and they will be given further chance. After this, a notice has been issued in this regard.

RRB Group D Application Status 2019: Ministry of Railway Recruitment Boards has issued the notice regarding the rejection of the application of RRB Group D Level 1 2019 posts. Lakhs of candidates have complained about the rejection of applications on various grounds. As per the recent notification, the candidates can check the notice by logging the official website of RRB, rrbald.gov.in. The candidates those who are dissatisfied with the reasons for the rejection of the application will be given further chance.

Railways have declared that all the complaints which are received are being investigated and due to the rejection of the application, dissatisfied candidates will be given further opportunity. Candidates can complain regarding the rejection of application through the help desk provided in the link available on the official websites of RRBs or on the zonal websites of RRB.

The link for regarding the rejection of application has been activated on August 17, 2019, at 12 am. Candidates can give their complaints till August 23, 2019, 11:59 pm. Candidates can be advised through SMS device and Email regarding the same. They must note that the decision on grievances will be final and no chance of representation will be given to them. Candidates will be informed finally through SMS service or email by the end of the month, i.e. August 31, 2019. For more updates candidates can visit the official website.

There is a total of 16 Railway Recruiting Boards or RRBs – Ahmedabad, Chennai, Allahabad, Guwahati, Bhopal, Mumbai, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Ajmer, Gorakhpur, Bangalore, Kolkata, Bhubaneswar, Patna, Chandigarh and Secunderabad and candidates cab register the complaints on the zonal websites of RRB.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App