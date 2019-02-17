RRB Group D Recruitment exam 2018: The Railway recruitment Board (RRB) officials denied releasing the Computer Based Test result on Sunday, February 17, 2019. They stated the result will take some time after the answer keys. Various reports emerged that result will be announced on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at 1pm on all the region based official websites. The RRB will fill up 62,907 posts of Group D staffs in Indian Railways.

RRB Group D CBT 2018-19: Results are not to be declared today, says RRB officials

RRB Group D Recruitment exam 2018: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) officials have rubbished all the rumours regarding the Group D Computer-Based Test Result 2018. The candidates are requested to download their result from the official website. All these reports on results being published on February 17 afternoon is nothing but a rumour. After the release of RRB ALP CBT 2 answer key, the RRB Group D result release ‘is going to take time’ but not on Sunday, i.e. February 17. Various reports, recently emerged that the Group D result will be declared on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at 1 pm on all the region based official websites.

The recruitment examination took place to fill up 62,907 posts of Group D staffs in Indian Railways. If result will be announced in the future, then the candidates belonging to their regions are requested to visit their respective official websites.

Following are the region-wise websites for the candidates.

RRB Mumbai rrbmumbai.gov.in,

RRB Chennai rrbchennai.gov.in

RRB Patna rrbpatna.gov.in

RRB Ranchi rrbranchi.gov.in

RRB Chandigarh rrbcdg.gov.in

RRB Bangalore rrbbnc.gov.in

RRB Ajmer rrbajmer.gov.in

RRB Ahmedabad rrbahmedabad.gov.in

RRB Allahabad rrbald.gov.in

RRB Bhopal rrbbpl.nic.in

RRB Bhubhaneshwar rrbbbs.gov.in

RRB Bilaspur rrbbilaspur.gov.in

RRB Gorakhpur rrbgkp.gov.in

RRB Guwahati rrbguwahati.gov.in

RRB Jammu rrbjammu.gov.in

RRB Kolkata rrbkolkata.gov.in

RRB Malda rrbmalda.gov.in

RRB Muzaffarpur rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in

RRB Secunderabad rrbsecunderabad.nic.in

RRB Siliguri rrbsiliguri.org

RRB Thiruvananthapuram rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in

The candidates can access the result through these available links link is available to all the regional RRB websites mentioned above. After the result, the candidates will have to undergo Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Document Verification stages as well before the appointment.

Reportedly, at least 1.15 crore candidates appeared for the recruitment examination which was conducted over 4 months. Recently, the answer keys were released in the month of January on the official website.

Few are the enumerated steps to check.

Steps to download the Group D result

Step 1: Visit the official website of RRB www.rrbcdg.gov.in or go to regional official websites.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on RRB Group D link

Step 3: Click on the RRB Group D result link. It will redirect to a new page.

Step 4: Enter your login credentials

Step 5: After successful login, click on view result

Step 6: Your RRB Group D result will be displayed on the screen

Download the soft copy of the RRB Group D result or take a print out of the same for future purposes

