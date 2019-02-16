RRB jobs exam result 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is expected to declare the RRB Group D CBT Result 2019 for the Indian Railways 63,000 jobs soon. The RRB Group D CBT Result 2019 will be announced @ rrbcdg.gov.in and candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check and download the RRB Group D CBT exam result 2019.

The candidates who would qualify the RRB Group D examination would be eligible for the PET. RRB latest notification suggested that the RRB Group D CBT exam result would be announced in the mid-February and the speculations say that it will be announced today. The candidates were advised to keep a close eye on RRB’s official website.

The candidates can follow the simple steps mentioned below to check and download the RRB Group D Result, once released, from the Railway Recruitment Board’s webiste— rrbcdg.gov.in.

Visit the official website of Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) @ rrbcdg.gov.in. On the homepage, click on the link that reads RRB Group D CBT Result 2018-2019. You will be redirected to a new page now. Enter the required candidate credentials. A PDF file will appear on your screen, download it. Check your marks for RRB Group D examination 2018-2019.

