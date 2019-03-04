RRB group D Cut Off Marks 2018-19: Railway Recruitment Board is soon going to declare results for Group D examinations. The candidates should keep a regular track of the official website in order to not miss any notification. We have listed the detailed qualifying marks for different categories to pass the Computer-based examinations.

RRB group D Cut Off Marks 2018-19: Railway Recruitment Board conducted the Group D examinations to fill vacancies in 62,907 positions. The candidates who appeared for the examination are awaiting the result which is going to declare around 4 pm today. As per the official announcement, RRB will be announcing the results on March 4, 2019, that is today!

The students should note that those who qualify in the written examination will have to appear for the next levels. The entrance examination was taken in the CBT form, that is Computer Based Test but the next examination will be a physical endurance test. The PET will be followed by medical examination and document verification and only after passing that, a candidate will be eligible for the job.

As per the information, a total of 1.89 crore candidates sat for the Group D recruitment examination which took place from September 17 to December 17, 2018.

Qualifying marks for different categories are announced by the Railway Recruitment board. The minimum marks required for various categories are listed below!

UR – 40 per cent

OBC-30 per cent

SC-30 per cent

ST- 30 per cent.

These cut-offs will be eased by 2 percent for PWD candidates and that too, when a situation of shortage of PWD candidates against vacancies reserved for them happens.

