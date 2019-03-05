RRB Group D PET 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB Group D Result 2018-19 on its official website yesterday and the details regarding the Physical Efficiency Test such as eligibility, pattern and cut off marks have also been uploaded on the website of RRB - rrbcdg.gov.in. Candidates can check the same by following the steps given below.

How to download the cut off marks list of RRB Group D PET 2019?

1. Log into the official website of RRB as mentioned above – rrbcdg.gov.in

2. Candidates will have to click on the link that reads, “Normalised cut off marks of candidates shortlisted for PET (Level-1 Posts)”

3. On clicking, the cut off marks for the PET 2019 will be displayed on the screen of your computer

4. Candidates need to check the details on the PDF carefully and download the document

5. Also, take a print out of the same for future reference if necessary

Moreover, the RRB will be conducting the PET 2019 for only those who have qualified in the RRB Group D Exam 2018-19. Candidates must note that they have to qualify in the PET to be shortlisted for the vacant posts under the Indian Railways.

