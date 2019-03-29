RRB Group D Document Verification Date: The RRC Documents Verification round for Bhubaneswar zone for the RRB group D recruitment 2019 will be held from next week. The candidates who have qualified the written and physical examination will only be eligible for the RRB Group D Document Verification round.

The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) is all set to conduct the Documents Verification (DV) for the RRB Group D recruitment 2019. The reports suggest that commission is likely to hold the Documents verification round next week. The candidates who qualified for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) are eligible for the DV round. Although, the PET is still underway at many zones, but the documents verification round for Bhuvaneshwar zone will be held from next week as it has already completed the PET stage, reports.

If the reports are to be believed than officials will verify documents of 100 to 150 applicants. The process will be completed in 4 weeks, after which, candidates will be called for the medical test.

Document verification round is an important stage after the written and physical examination. In this round, official decides that the candidates can are eligible for the Indian Railways job or not. All candidates need to bring their Aadhaar card along with the documents to prove their identity.

After the document verification round, the Indian Railways will conduct the medical test which will be conducted by the health director. Every zone will have 3 hospitals and the a special staff will be appointed for this round. The reports say that RRB expects every doctor to do 20 medical tests in a day.

