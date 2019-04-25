RRB Group D DV Round 2019: A document verification round is being conducted for the PwD, Ex SM and CCAA category candidates again by the Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) Western Railway (WR) who were unable to appear from April 25 to April 27, 2019. A notification was released on April 12, 2019, stating that absentees can still appear for the document verification round again. However, the candidates will not be given a second chance, further.

For the RRB Group D document verification, the candidates are required to carry the original as well as two sets of self-attested photocopies of the documents at RRC Western Railway, Mumbai Office, according to the details mentioned in the call letter. While filling the application form, the Board does not check the eligibility claims of the candidate. It carries out the verification process during the time of document verification round.

In case, the candidates do not submit the relevant documents during the document verification day, it will result in the cancellation of the candidature. If a candidate qualifies all the rounds and marked absent for the DV round, then he or she will not be eligible for the final appointment. Documents can be presented only in Hindi or English.

In case the submitted documents are in other languages, he or she needs to present the self-attested translated of the same. There will be a tie in case the candidates obtain equal marks. Also, the older age candidates will be given preference over the younger one.

The qualifiers of the document verification round will appear for the medical exam. The medical fitness test is conducted to check every candidate’s eligibility for carrying out the duties associated with the post.

The candidates will be tested as per the post applied by the candidate ranging from ‘A2’ to ‘C1’. The final appointment will be made for the post who will clear the medical test successfully. An important criterion recruited for the posts in railway, is visual acuity standard.

RRB Group D Recruitment 2018-19 is open for 62,907 vacancies for the posts like helper, cook, assistant pointsman, keyman, gateman, porter, etc.

On the basis of three stages, computer-based test, physical test, and document verification, the candidates will be selected. The candidates will be selected after qualifying the medical exam. Candidates clearing the pay scale of 7th CPC pay matrix and they will get Rs. 18000, plus allowances.

