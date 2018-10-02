RRB Group D Exam 2018: The Railway Recruitment Board has released the admit card for the upcoming Group D exam on its official website. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 4. Candidates need to download the admit cards to know details such as roll number and examination venue.

The admit card will contain details such as roll number, examination venue, exam duration, name and other important instructions regarding the exam. It is mandatory for all the candidates to bring the admit card as they will not be allowed to enter the examination hall without the same.

The duration of the exam will be 90 minutes. The candidates will be tested on the basis of 100 multiple-choice type questions. There will be negative marking for the examination. A one-third mark will be deducted for wrong answers.

To download the RRB Group D admit card 2018 for October 4 exams released, follow these simple steps

1. Log on to the official regional website

2. Click on the link for admit card/ call letter on the homepage

3. In the mentioned fields, enter the required details

4. Click on submit

5. Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference.

Check out the regional websites

RB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in)

RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in)

RRB Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in)

RRB Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in)

RRB Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in)

RRB Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in)

RRB Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in)

RRB Ranchi (rrbranchi.gov.in)

RRB Secunderabad (rrbsecunderabad.nic.in)

RRB Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in)

RRB Ajmer (rrbajmer.gov.in)

RRB Allahabad (rrbald.gov.in)

RRB Bangalore (rrbbnc.gov.in)

RRB Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in)

RRB Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in)

RRB Bilaspur (www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in)

RRB Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in)

RRB Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in)

RRB Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in)

RRB Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org)

RRB Thiruvananthapuram (rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in)

In another notification released on the official website for the candidates who have forgotten their registration ID for level 1 posts recruitment. In the notification, the RRB has mentioned that the candidates are required to visit the official website.

