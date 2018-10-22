RRB Group D Exam 2018: The Admit Cards for the Group D Exam to be held on October 29, has been released on the official website of RRB. Candidates can check the exam city, shift details by logging into indianrailways.gov.in.

RRB Group D Exam 2018: The Railway Recruitment Board has published the date sheet or schedule for the upcoming Group D examination to be conducted by the Board on its official website on Saturday, October 20, 2018. The Group D examination is all set to be held on October 29, 2018. All the candidates who have applied for the same and are going to appear in the examination can check the official website of the Board and check the date of examination, city details, venue and shifts of the examination.

According to media reports, this recruitment drive is being conducted for filling up more than 60,000 vacant posts in the Indian Railways and lakhs of candidates have submitted their applications to participate in this recruitment drive. Candidates need to log into the official website of RRB i.e. rrbald.gov.in or indianrailways.gov.in. Candidates can also get the relevant details regarding the RRB Group D exam through the regional website of the Railway Recruitment Board.

Candidates can directly access the exam date and city by clicking on this link: https://dc4-g22.digialm.com//EForms/configuredHtml/2022/57738/login.html

How to check the RRB Group D exam date sheet?

Log in to the website of RRB

Search for the link that indicates the RRB Group D examination schedule and click on it

A PDF will be displayed on the screen

Download the same and take a print out for reference

How to download RRB Group D Admit Card 2018?

Visit the official website of Railway Recruitment Board – rrbald.gov.in

Search for the link that reads, “RRB Group D Admit Card 2018” and click on it

Candidates will be directed to a new window

Here, enter the relevant details and submit

Your RRB Admit Card will appear on the screen

Download the same and take a print out of the same for future reference

To go to the official website of RRB directly and download the Admit Card, click on this link: http://indianrailways.gov.in/

