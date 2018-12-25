RRB Group D Exam 2018: The Railway Recruitment Board is all set to release the answer keys of the Group D examination on the regional website.

RRB Group D Exam 2018: The Group D examinations’ answer keys will be released by the Railway Recruitment in next week, January. Confirming the same RRB official Angaraj Mohan said that although the answer keys have been prepared, however, due to holidays the board is not releasing it this week. The answer and will be released in the first week of January. The results will be released in the last week of the same month. The interested candidates can check the answer keys and results through the regional websites once they will get released. The months-long examination was ended on December 17. The candidates can also raise the objections once the answer keys get released.

Following are the instructions to raise the objections:

The candidates have to log in with user ID

They need to go through the question and answers carefully

English is the medium to enter login details.

The candidates can raise objections against questions and their respective alternatives.

Reason for raising an objection is a must so, in the remarks column, don’t forget to write reason

Around 1.89 crore candidates have appeared for the Group D computer based recruitment examination. The examinations began from September 17.

Selection pattern

The CBT qualifiers have to appear for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and interview. The dates of which will be released later.

The Board is recruiting the candidates to fill up 62,907 vacancies of Level- 1 posts.

The results of Group C, ALP Technician exams on December 20, 2018 has also been released by the Railway Recruitment Board. On January 21, 22 and 23, the second stage of examination will take place.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More