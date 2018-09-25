RRB Group D exam 2018 Bhopal: The Railway Recruitment Board exam has been rescheduled in Bhopal. Earlier it was to be held today i.e. on September 25 2018, now according to the latest notification on the official website of RRB the new date will be announced after October 16 2018.

Railway Recruitment Board Bhopal Exam Postponed 2018: The RRB Group D exam of the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Bhopal has been postponed. The computer-test based examination of the RRB Group D Exam 2018, Level 1 posts – CEN 02/2018 which was to be held today on September 25, 2018, will now be rescheduled after October 16, 2018. The information was conveyed to the candidates through an SMS. However, the reason behind the postpone is not known as Indian Railways have not mentioned any specific reason to postpone the examination on their official website rrbbpl.nic.in.

Apart from this, issuing an official statement regarding a Bhagalpur examination centre of Bihar’s video, the Board mentioned that the viral video on the social media is a fake and that the candidates should not be misled. This video went viral on the Internet in the name of RRB Group D exam 2018. In the video, in the examination centre, the candidates can be seen moving freely.

Besides, the Board has also announced the admit card for the RRB Group D exam. To download the e-call letter follow a few steps.

Visit the website rrbbpl.nic.in Click on the notification mentioned on the right side of the website A Login page will appear, fill all your details Download the e-call letter to take a print out for the future references.

The candidates are required to follow a certain selection procedure for RRB Group D exam

It comprises of the following two stages:

Computer Based Test (CBT): This would be an online test of 90 minutes and will have 100 multiple choice questions.

Physical Efficiency Test (PET): In this, a candidate’s physical capabilities will be tested by means of some tasks. These would be different for men and women.

