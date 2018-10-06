RRB Group D Exam 2018: The Railway Recruitment Board of Kolkata released the latest notification on the official website regarding the candidates who couldn’t appear in the Computer Based Test in West Bengal on 26-09-2018 due to adivasi strike in the state. According to the statement, there is an opportunity for the candidates who couldn’t appear for the exam on 26-09-2018. The RRB will be conducting a re-exam for the candidates and the new dates for the Computer Based Test will be announced after 16-10-2018. The candidates will be informed about the rescheduled date and venue through website, email and SMS.
The candidates are requested to visit the website frequently and check details of the same.
Putting more light regarding the same, CPO Angaraj Mohan of Northern Railway said due to adivasi strike, several candidates from Odisha and Kolkata who could not appear in the examination on September 26. There were also some incidents happened in Manipur and Kerala, the Board will conduct the exams of the affected area after December 14.
There are 60,000 vacant posts for the Group D recruitment exam.
The RRB exams have begun nationwide under the supervision of the RRBs. The admit cards/ hall tickets for the exam are being released phase wise.
