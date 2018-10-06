RRB Group D Exam 2018: In the latest released statement by the Railway Recruitment Board 2018 Kolkata, it is mentioned that the candidates who couldn't appear for the Computer Based Test have an opportunity to take the re-exam. The new dates of the same will be declared soon on the official website, www.rrbkolkata.gov.in. The candidates will be informed about the rescheduled date and venue through website, email and SMS.

RRB Group D Exam 2018: New dates for CBT to be announced for bandh hit candidates after Oct 16

RRB Group D Exam 2018: The Railway Recruitment Board of Kolkata released the latest notification on the official website regarding the candidates who couldn’t appear in the Computer Based Test in West Bengal on 26-09-2018 due to adivasi strike in the state. According to the statement, there is an opportunity for the candidates who couldn’t appear for the exam on 26-09-2018. The RRB will be conducting a re-exam for the candidates and the new dates for the Computer Based Test will be announced after 16-10-2018. The candidates will be informed about the rescheduled date and venue through website, email and SMS.

The candidates are requested to visit the website frequently and check details of the same.

Putting more light regarding the same, CPO Angaraj Mohan of Northern Railway said due to adivasi strike, several candidates from Odisha and Kolkata who could not appear in the examination on September 26. There were also some incidents happened in Manipur and Kerala, the Board will conduct the exams of the affected area after December 14.

There are 60,000 vacant posts for the Group D recruitment exam.

Here is the direct link of the website to visit the notice.

The RRB exams have begun nationwide under the supervision of the RRBs. The admit cards/ hall tickets for the exam are being released phase wise.

