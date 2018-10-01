RRB Group D exam 2018: The Railway Recruitment Board will release the exam date and city notification on its official website on October 5, 2018. Candidates need to check the official website of RRB and for more details regarding the exam read below.

RRB Group D Exam 2018: The Railway Recruitment Board has postponed the release of notification regarding the date of the exam, the city allocated and other necessary information about the RRB Group D exam 2018 on its official website. Candidates who have submitted their applications for the recruitment exam this year are advised to wait patiently and keep checking the official website frequently.

According to the latest notification on the official website of RRB, the information regarding the RRB Group D exam such as the exam date and city will now be released on October 5, 2018, i.e. four days from today.

How to check the RRB Group D exam notification online?

Visit the official website of Railway Recruitment Board – http://www.indianrailways.gov.in

Click on the link that reads, “RRB Group D Exam notification” on the homepage

Candidates will be directed to a pdf

Read the details on the PDF thoroughly and download it

Take a print out of the same if necessary for reference

To go to the official website of Railway Recruitment Board, click on this link: http://www.indianrailways.gov.in

