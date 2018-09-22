RRB Group D Admit Card 2018: The Admit Cards or Hall Tickets for the upcoming RRB Group D exam for the recruitment of candidates has been released by the RRB on its official website. Candidates can now download the same from the website - indianrailways.gov.in.

RRB Group D Admit Card 2018: The Railway Recruitment Board has finally released the RRB group D Exam Admit Card or RRB Group D Hall Ticket for the upcoming recruitment examination to be conducted by the Board. The Admit Cards are now available on the official website of the RRB. i.e. at www.indianrailways.gov.in.

Candidates who have applied for the vacancies under the organisation can now download their respective Admit card or Call letter for the examination by logging into the official website of Railway Recruitment Board RRB.

Candidates should note that they might find difficulty in logging into the official website of RRB due to heavy traffic. However, in that case, they need to wait patiently and try to log in once again.

How to download the RRB Group D EXam Admit Card 2018?

Visit the official website of RRB or Indian Railways – http://www.indianrailways.gov.in/

Search for the Recruitment link and click on it

You will be redirected to a new window

Here, click on the link of the websites of your respective states

Here click on Admit Card or Call Letter link which reads, ‘Click here to Download E-Call Letter, Exam City and Date advice and SC/ST travel authority’

Now, enter your registration number, password

Click on Submit button

The RRB Group D admit card will be displayed

Download the admit card and take a print out of the same for future reference

