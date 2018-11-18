RRB Group D exam 2018: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is likely to declare the new RRB Group D exam 2018 date for cyclone-affected Tamil Nadu soon. The RRB will share the dates on its official website @ rrb.gov.in. An RRB official Anagaraj Mohan told media that new dates will be released after getting initial reports from RRB Chennai.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is likely to announce new examination dates of the RRB Group D exam 2018 for candidates of Tamil Nadu. The RRB is forced to change the exam date as the candidates can not appear due to the dangerous cyclone Gaja. Talking to the reporters, RRB official Anagaraj Mohan said that after getting initial reports from RRB Chennai, the Railway Recruitment Board will soon announce the new dates for the candidates of Tamil Nadu. The board could not conduct the RRB Group D exam 2018 in the state as various examination centers have been affected due to cyclone Gaja.

The recruitment board official added that the RRB Group d examination was scheduled to end on December 17, but due to the cyclone, the dates may be extended till December end.

The RRB has already shared the admit cards for the RRB Group D examination on its official website— rrb.gov.in.

The applicants may download the RRB Group D admit card by simply logging on to the official website and clicking on the relevant link.

The candidates can check the new dates for the examination, once they are out, on the official website of Railway Recruitment Board by simply following the steps mentioned below:

How to check the new dates of RRB Recruitment Exam 2018:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Railway Recruitment Board– rrb.gov.in

Step 2: Under the announcement section, click on the relevant link

Step 3: A new window will pop up now

Step 4: Download the PDF file/notification for the RRB Group D exam 2018 new dates for Tamil Nadu.

Step 5: Take a print out of the same for future reference if necessary

