RRB Group D Exam 2018 result: The Railway Recruitment Board is likely going to release the result of Group D Exam 2018 next week on its official regional websites, according to reports in a leading news website. Candidates who have appeared for the examination and are eagerly waiting for their respective results are advised to keep an eye on the official website of the Board so that they can download the result as soon as it releases online at rrbcdg.gov.in. The results will be available for download as soon as it is released on the offcial website.

How to download the RRB Group D Exam 2018 result?

Log on to the official website of Railway Recruitment Board or go to the regional websites of RRB

Now, click on the link to download the result

On clicking, candidates will be taken to the next page

Here, enter the registration number and submit

The result will be displayed on the computer screen

Download the same and take a print out of it for future reference if necessary

Direct link to download the RRB Group D Exam 2018 Result online: http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/

