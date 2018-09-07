The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) aspirants who were planning to appear this exam can access their admit card on the official website www.rrbcdg.gov.in. The duration of the CBT will be of 90 minutes, 120 minutes for eligible PWD candidates.

RRB Group D exam 2018: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the admit card for the Group D exam on September 6, 2018, on the official website www.rrbcdg.gov.in The RRB exam which will be based on the Computer Based Test (CBT) will begin from September 17 onward. While the online mock test of the same will take place from September 10. On the other hand, the intimation of exam city, date and shift will take place on September 10, 2018.

The candidates can download the e- call letter four days prior to the CBT date. As per the rules of Railway Recruitment Boards, the candidates may log in with their credentials on the above-mentioned dates through the link provided on the official websites of RRBs to know their exam city, date session, downloading Train Travel Authority (for SC/St candidates only) and E- call letter.

How to download RRB Group D Admit Card 2018?

Visit the official website of Railway Recruitment Board – indianrailways.gov.in

Click on the link, Download RRB Group D Recruitment Exam Admit Card on the homepage Candidates will be directed to a new window Enter your registration number and submit Your RRB Group D Recruitment 2018 Admit Card will appear on your computer screen Download and take a print out of the same for future use

The schedule of the Computer Based Test should be strictly followed.

There will be 100 number of questions. The section wise marks as published on the websites of RRBs on 29-08-2018. There will be multiple choice of questions. The negative marking will be 1/3rd for every incorrect answer. Another important point is to remember that the candidate should bring Original ID proof along with the photocopy of that ID proof. It is a significant point to remember because the candidates will not be allowed to appear the examination.

