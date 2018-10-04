RRB Group D Recruitment 2018: The Railway Recruitment Board or RRB is all set to release the schedule for the recruitment examination such as the exam city, exam date and shift for the CBT or Computer-based test soon on the official website - http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/.

The details are to be released on the regional websites of RRB as well. Candidates can check the details by logging into the regional websites of RRB. Candidates need to go to the official website and click on the link, “CEN-02/2018 – Exam city, date and shift intimation for remaining candidates not scheduled till 16th October 2018 shall be live on 20.09.2018 (Level-1 posts)” to know the exam details.

How to check the exam details?

Log into the official regional websites of Railway Recruitment Board through – www.rrbcdg.gov.in

Search for the relevant regional link and click on it

Candidates will be directed to a different page

Now a PDF will appear on the screen of your computer

Download the same and read all the necessary details carefully

Take a print out of the same for future reference

To go to the official website of RRB, click on this link: http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/

