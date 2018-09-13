RRB Group D Exam 2018: Railway Recruitment Board has released the Admit Cards for the upcoming RRB Group D Recruitment examination on its official website today, i.e. on September 13, 2018. Candidates need to have a good preparation strategy for the exam and to enhance that, here are some tips on how to crack the RRB Group D 2018 exam.

RRB Group D Exam 2018: The RRB Recruitment Examinations are conducted by Railway Recruitment Board to engage interested and eligible candidates in various positions in the organisation and those who are appearing for the upcoming RRB Group D exam 2018 must keep in mind that the RRB Group D examination is not very easy to get through

Recently, the National Rail and Transportation Institute, which is India’s very first railway university, has started its operations and expressing bliss about the same, ex-railway Minister Piyush Goyal also wrote on his Twitter account that it is a great opportunity to groom future leaders, entrepreneurs and to create employment opportunities in the Railway sector under this initiative of opening a Railway varsity. However, to crack this exam, one needs to do a lot of practice and study with dedication. So here are some of the best tips to crack the competitive recruitment examination.

5 best tips to crack RRB Group D 2018 exam:

This year CBT will be based on three papers which are Reasoning, Maths, General awareness or general science. 100 questions will have to be solved by the candidates within 90 minutes, so time management is necessary to crack the exam Candidates should note that you should not guess the answers as every wrong answer will cost you 1/3 negative marking Physical test is quite tough for females Examination however, you just have to qualify the test and need not be the topper so just focus on qualifying the test only For practising Mathematics, Rajesh Verma’s Maths Book is recommended, for General Knowlege Lucents Book and for Reasoning RS Agrawal’s book is mostly recommended Don’t just focus on one subject only if you think you are weak in that particular subject as all the subjects need to be covered as questions from every subject and section will be asked in the examination.

