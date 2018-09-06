RRB Group D Exam Admit Card 2018: The Admit cards or call letters for the upcoming RRB Group D exam 2018 is not releasing tomorrow on the official website of Railway Recruitment Board, as per reports. Executive Director of RRB has revealed that the admit cards can be downloaded four days prior to the exam day. Check details here.

RRB Group D Exam Admit Card 2018: The Railway Recruitment Board is unlikely to release the RRB Group D Exam Admit Card for the upcoming RRB Group D Recruitment Examination 2018 tomorrow, i.e. on September 7, 2018. Candidates are advised to log in to the official website, indianrailways.gov and download the same when it is released by the Board.

According to reports in a leading daily, the Executive Director of the Railway Recruitment Board, Amitabha Khare has said that the city or examination centres of the candidates appearing for the RRB Group D Recruitment Examination 2018 will be notified soon and candidates can download their respective admit cards four days prior to the examination day. He further announced that the Admit Card for the RRB Group D examination to be held from September 17 onwards will be released on September 13, 2018.

The Admit Cards which will be released soon will feature the name of the candidate, time and venue for the examination, photo and signature of the candidates appearing for the RRB Group D exam. Candidates can visit the official website on the scheduled date and download the respective admit cards or call letters by logging into rrbald.gov.in.

How to download RRB Group D Admit Card 2018?

Visit the official website of Railway Recruitment Board – indianrailways.gov.in

Click on the link, “Download RRB Group D Recruitment Exam Admit Card” on the homepage

Candidates will be directed to a new window

Enter your registration number and submit

Your RRB Group D Recruitment 2018 Admit Card will appear on your computer screen

Download and take a print out of the same for future use

