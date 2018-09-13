RRB Group D Exam Admit Card 2018: The RRB Group D Admit Cards 2018 has been published by the Railway Recruitment Board on its official website. Candidates can finally download the same from rrbcdg.gov.in or indianrailways.gov.in with the help of the steps mentioned here.

RRB Group D Exam Admit Card 2018: The Railway Recruitment Board has finally released the RRB Group D Admit Cards 2018 or RRB Group D hall tickets 2018 for the upcoming RRB Group D recruitment Exam 2018 scheduled to be conducted by the Board on September 17, 2018. The admit cards are now available on the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board and candidates appearing for the examination on the scheduled date can download the same by logging into either rrbcdg.gov.in or indianrailways.gov.in.

According to reports, the Board had recently activated the mock test link for the candidates appearing in the upcoming examination. Candidates can avail the opportunity before the commencement of the examination by logging into – indianrailways.gov.in. Earlier, the Executive Director of the Railway Recruitment Board, Amitabha Khare had announced that the RRB Group D Admit Cards will be released today, i.e. on September 13.

How to download RRB Group D Admit Card 2018?

Visit the official website of Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) i.e. rrbcdg.gov.in or indianrailways.gov.in Click on the link that reads, “Download RRB Group D Recruitment Exam Admit Card” on the homepage Candidates will be directed to a new window where they need to enter their registration number After entering the credentials, click on submit RRB Group D Recruitment 2018 Admit Card will appear on the screen of your computer Download the RRB Group D Admit Card 2018 and take a print out

Meanwhile, candidates are advised to download their admit cards/hall tickets from the official website as soon as possible as the link for the admit card might be deactivated by the Board before the commencement of the examination.

