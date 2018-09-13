RRB Group D Admit Card 2018: The Railways Recruitment Board has released the RRB Group D Admit Card 2018 on its official website rrbcdg.gov.in. Candidates can now download the same with the help of the steps given below.

RRB Group D Admit Card 2018: The Admit Cards for the upcoming RRB Group D recruitment examination has been released by the Railway Recruitment Board today, September 13, 2018 which is now accessible from the official website of the Board. Candidates who were eagerly waiting for their respective RRB admit card can now download the same by following the instructions given below.

ALSO READ: CTET 2018: Make changes in Central Teacher Eligibility Test 2018 application form before September 15, see how to do it

Steps to download RRB Group D Admit Card 2018 from rrbcdg.gov.in or indianrailways.gov.in

At first, log in to either of the above two mentioned official website of Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Then search for the link that indicates to Download RRB Group D Recruitment Exam Admit Card” on the homepage Candidates will be directed to a new window where they need to enter their registration number After entering the credentials, click on the submit button The RRB Group D Recruitment 2018 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen of the computer Download the RRB Group D Admit Card 2018 and take a print out of the same for future use

ALSO READ: SBI PO Interview 2018: 5 best tips and tricks to crack SBI Probationary Officer’s Interview this year

Meanwhile, the RRB Group D exam 2018 is going to be conducted on September 17, 2018. Candidates are advised to download their admit cards/hall tickets before the link on the website gets deactivated. Candidates are also advised to prepare for the exam thoroughly and do enough practice and give mock tests before the commencement of the RRB Group D recruitment Exam 2018 this year.

ALSO READ: ONGC Recruitment 2018: Apply for Junior Supervisor posts @ opalindia.in, check eligibility criteria

WATCH VIDEO: How to download RRB Group D Admit Card?

WATCH VIDEO:

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More