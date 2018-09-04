RRB Group D Exam Admit Card 2018: The Railway Recruitment Board is all set to publish the Admit Card for the upcoming RRB Group D Recruitment Examination 2018 on its official website. Candidates who have applied for the same can download the same from September 7, 2018.

RRB Group D Exam Admit Card 2018: Railway Recruitment Board or RRB is all set to conduct the RRB Group D Recruitment Examination 2018 from September 17, 2018, for which the Board is going to publish the RRB Group D exam Admit Card 2018 on its official website soon. According to reports, the Admit cards or call letters for Railway Recruitment Board’s Group D recruitment examination will be released on September 7, 2018.

The candidates who have applied for the examination can check the official website on the scheduled date and download their respective admit card or call letters by logging into http://rrbald.gov.in/. Moreover, the Admit Cards will contain the name of the candidate, time and venue for the examination, photo and signature of the candidates appearing for the RRB Group D exam.

Steps to download RRB Group D Recruitment 2018 Admit Cards are given below:

Log in to the official website of Railway Recruitment Board – indianrailways.gov.in Search for the link that reads, “Download RRB Group D Recruitment Exam Admit Card” Click on the link on the homepage Candidates will be directed to a new window Enter your registration number and submit Your RRB Group D Recruitment 2018 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen of your computer Download the same and take a print out for future use

Candidates should note that RRB Group D Admit Card 2018 is mandatory for appearing the RRB Grou[p D recruitment examination 2018. Those candidates who fail to bring their respective admit cards in the examination hall on the day of the examination, they will be barred from the same.

To go to the official website and download the RRB Group D exam Admit Card 2018, click on this link: http://rrbald.gov.in/

