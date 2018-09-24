RRB Group D Admit Card 2018: The Railway Recruitment Board is all set to conduct the RRB Group D recruitment examination 2018 for which the Board has released the Admit Cards/Call letters for the upcoming examination. Candidates who were eagerly waiting for their RRB Group D Hall Tickets 2018 can now download the same from the official website of the RRB i.e. at indianrailways.gov.in.
The Railway Recruitment Board recently released the RRB Group C ALP 2018 answer keys for the ALP and Technicians Group C posts on the official website @rrbcdg.in. The level 1 examination for the recruitment will be held in Computer-Based format or CBT and it has been scheduled for October 16, 2018.
ALSO READ: CSIR-UGC NET December 2018 notification released, check @ csirhrdg.res.in
5 simple steps to download RRB Group D Admit Card 2018:
- Log in to the official website of Railway Recruitment Board – indianrailways.gov.in
- Search for the link that reads, “Admit Card/hall tickets for RRB Group D exam 2018” and click on it
- You will be directed to a different window
- Here, enter the registration number and submit
- Your RRB Group D Admit Card/Hall Ticket 2018 will be displayed on the computer screen
- Download the same and take a print out of the same
To directly go to the official website of the RRB, click on this link: http://indianrailways.gov.in/
ALSO READ: UPSC Recruitment 2018: Apply for Administrative Officer, Lecturer posts before October 11, check eligibility
ALSO READ: RRB ALP Level 2 Exam 2018: Modify bank account details now, last date is October 1, 2018
Leave a Reply