RRB Group D Admit Card 2018: The RRB Group D recruitment examination is around the corner and the admit cards for the same has been published on the official website of the Board. Candidates can now download their respective admit card or hall ticket by following the simple steps given below.

The Railway Recruitment Board recently released the RRB Group C ALP 2018 answer keys for the ALP and Technicians Group C posts on the official website @rrbcdg.in. The level 1 examination for the recruitment will be held in Computer-Based format or CBT and it has been scheduled for October 16, 2018.

5 simple steps to download RRB Group D Admit Card 2018:

Log in to the official website of Railway Recruitment Board – indianrailways.gov.in Search for the link that reads, “Admit Card/hall tickets for RRB Group D exam 2018” and click on it You will be directed to a different window Here, enter the registration number and submit Your RRB Group D Admit Card/Hall Ticket 2018 will be displayed on the computer screen Download the same and take a print out of the same

To directly go to the official website of the RRB, click on this link: http://indianrailways.gov.in/

