RRB Group D Admit Card 2018: The admit cards for the RRB Group D Exam to be held on October 29 has been published on the official website of RRB. Candidates can download the same by logging into the regional websites with the help of the instructions given below.

RRB Group D Admit Card 2018: The Railway Recruitment Board has finally released the admit cards for the upcoming Group D recruitment examination which has been scheduled to be held on October 29, 2018, through the regional official websites of the Board. Candidates who are going to appear for the examina and have registered themselves for the same can check the official website now and download the RRB Group D Admit Card 2018 by following the instructions given below for their convenience. The details regarding the downloading of the admit cards have been given in the official website of RRB i.e. at http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/.

Candidates are advised to download their admit cards as soon as possible to avoid traffic on the website while according to the examination schedule, the RRB Group D examination will go on till December December 17, 2018. The result declaration will be notified later through the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB).

How to download the RRB Group D Exam 2018 Admit Card?

Visit the regional official websites of Railway Recruitment Board

Search for the admit card link on the homepage and click on the same

Candidates will be redirected to a different page

Here, enter the registration number, date of birth and the other necessary details provided on the fields

Click on the submit button

Now, the RRB Group D Admit Card will appear on the screen of your computer

Download the same and take a print out for future reference

Candidates can check the list of regional websites given below to download the RRB Group D exams 2018 Admit Card:

Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in)

Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in)

Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in)

Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in)

Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in)

Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in)

Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in)

Ranchi (rrbranchi.gov.in)

Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in)

Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org)

Thiruvananthapuram (rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in).

Secunderabad (rrbsecunderabad.nic.in)

Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in)

Ajmer (rrbajmer.gov.in)

Allahabad (rrbald.gov.in)

Bangalore (rrbbnc.gov.in)

Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in)

Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in)

Bilaspur (www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in)

Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in)

Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in)

To log in to the official website of RRB directly, click on this link: http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More