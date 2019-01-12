RRB Group D Answer Key 2018: The RRB has published the Group D Exam Answer keys of the candidates who appeared in the recruitment examination on its official website. Candidates can check the 5 simple steps given below to download the Answer Keys by logging into rrbcdg.gov.in.

RRB Group D Answer Key 2018: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the Group D Exam Answer Keys yesterday, January 11, 2019 at around 11;30 PM through its official website. According to reports, the answer keys were supposed to release in the morning but due to some unknown reasons, it was delayed.

All those candidates who had written in the examination for the recruitment process of the Group D posts can now check their respective answer keys by logging into the official website of RRB under the Indian Railways.

How to download the Answer Keys with these 5 simple steps?

Log into the website of RRB – i.e. rrbcdg.gov.in

Search for the RRB Group D Answer Key Download link on the homepage and click on it

Candidates will be taken to a different page

Here, enter your registration number and submit

The user portal will be displayed onscreen

Now, click on the relevant link

The Group D Exam Answer Key will appear on the screen of your computer

Download the same and tally your answer

Also, candidates can file objections against every wrong answer through the official website as mentioned above. The Board has not yet published any official notification regarding the same however, candidates who have doubts are advised to keep checking the website for any updates regarding the filing of objections.

