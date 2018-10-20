RRB Group D Exam Date 2018: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will be releasing the exam schedule for Group D exam today on its official website @ rrb.gov,in. The RRB is expected to sharing the dates for the examination which will be conducted after October 29, 2018. The candidates can follow the simple steps given below to find the details about RRB Group D Exam Date 2018.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is all set to share the RRB Group D 2018 examination dates. As per the reports, the Railway Recruitment Board will be releasing for Group D examination the exam dates, details and schedule exam today on its official website @ rrb.gov.in. The RRB today will be sharing the dates for the examination which will be conducted after October 29, 2018, on its website rrb.gov.in.

The official website of RRB has notified that ‘Candidates, Please Note- The Exam City and Date Information is live for the candidates scheduled till 26.11.2018. The next schedule of exam city and date intimation for the exam starting from 29th October 2018 will be live on 20.10.2018’

The candidates can follow the simple steps given below to check the RRB Group D examination dates 2018:

Here are the steps to download RRB Railway Group D Admit Card 2018:

Step 1: Vist the official website of Railway Recruitment Board @ rrb.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for RRB Railway Group D exam details 2018

Step 3: Submit the required details like name, registration number, date of birth etc

Step 4: Enter your user id and password

Step 5: Check and save the dates, details about the RRB Railway Group D Admit Card 2018.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More