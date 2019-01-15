RRB Group D Exam: The Group D answer key has been released on the regional official website of Railway Recruitment Board. If candidates want to raise the objections, the Board has active the link for raising the objections on the official website.

RRB Group D Exam: The Railway Recruitment Board has declared the Group D answer key on the official website. The candidates can raise the objections, in case of a problem on the released answer key. The link is available on all the region based official websites. The interested candidates can challenge the answer key till January 19, 2019. As per the latest guidelines, the candidates are requested to raise an objection in English only. The amount of fee paid by the candidates will only be refunded, if their answer will be deemed correctly by the panel.

A panel of experts was established every time to check the objections. If the objections are accepted by the panel, then the final answer key will be released.

Following are the steps to raise objections RRB Group D answer key

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: Click on the link, ‘RRB group D answer key released..’ on the home page

Step 3: Login using your registration number

Step 4: Click on ‘Raise Object’ link

Step 5: Raise the objection on the questions, pay fee and submit

The RRB group D answer key was released on January 11. A total of 1.89 crore candidates appeared for the Group D recruitment examination that was conducted from September 17 to December 17, 2018. The result of the RRB Group D examination will be released on February 13.

A total of 1.89 crore candidates appeared for the Group D recruitment examination. The examination was conducted from September 17 to December 17, 2018. The candidates successfully in the examination will have to appear for Physical Endurance Test (PET). However, the dates for the same will be released later.

