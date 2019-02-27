The Railways Recruitment Board will announce the Group D result either by today, February 27th or tomorrow, February 28th on all the regional official websites. The interested and eligible candidates of particular region are requested to check the same on the official websites. Speaking to a leading daily, the RRB officials stated that the board the result can't be delayed as the Election Commission model code of conduct will be issued by that time.

The Railways Recruitment Board will announce the Group D result either by today, February 27th or tomorrow, February 28th on the official website the interested candidates are requested to keep a regular check on the same. Speaking to a leading daily citing the reason for declaring the soon, the RRB officials from Bhubaneshwar said, the board can’t be delayed further as the Election Commission model code of conduct will be issued by that time. The results will be declared on all the region-based official websites from the midnight of February 27 or 28, the officials said.

RRB Group D result 2018: Websites to check

The candidates can check the results through all the region based official websites, RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.im), RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in), Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in), Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in), Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in), Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in), Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in), Ranchi (www.rrbranchi.gov.in), Secunderabad (www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in), Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in), Ajmer (www.rrbajmer.gov.in), Allahabad (www.rrbald.gov.in), Bangalore (www.rrbbnc.gov.in), Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in), Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in), Bilaspur (www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in), Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in), Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in), Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in), Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org). Thiruvananthapuram (www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in).

RRB Railway Group D Result 2018-2019: Date and time

Either on February 27 or 28, the result will be announced. While the time has not been announced yet.

Over 1.8 crore candidates had appeared for the examination which was conducted from September to December. The examination was conducted to fill 62,907 posts. According to the experts, the cut-off for the written exam is expected to be high.

RRB Group D, NTPC recruitment

Meanwhile, the details regarding the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Group D, NTPC recruitment will be notified tomorrow, February 28, 2019. The advertisement was earlier released on February 23, in an employment newspaper.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More