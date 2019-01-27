RRB Group D Exam: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will declare the results of Group D on February 13. Those who will qualify the examination will have to appear for the Physical Endurance Test (PET). The dates of the same will be announced in the February's last week.

RRB Group D Exam: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is all set to announce the results of Group D on February 13. The interested candidates can check the results on the official website. The qualifiers of the examination will have to appear for the Physical Endurance Test (PET). The dates of the same will be declared in the last week of February. Here is the important note for the candidates: The Physical Endurance Test (PET) is not the final stage of the examination.

The candidates need to go through the medical test and document verification process. Then, only the candidates will get the job only after clearing the Medical Fitness test. At the time of the interview, the candidates need to bring their medically fit certificate on the scheduled date, the board will do it on their own.

The document which is necessary to bring

Class 10 (SSC) admit card

Mark sheet of all the examinations as mentioned in the application,

Address proof which requires voter id card details and Aadhar card

Necessary documents as mentioned by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB).

Male: The candidates need to carry 35 kilograms of weight for 100 metres in two minutes. They need to clear the examination in one chance without putting the weight down. They have to run a distance of 1000 metres in four minutes and 15 seconds.

Female: They need to lift and carry 20 kg of weight for a distance of 100 metres in two minutes. They need to carry it continously without putting the weight down. They will have to run for 1000 metres in five minutes and 40 seconds.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More