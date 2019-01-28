RRB Group D Exam: The result of the RRB Group D Examination on February 13 has been released by the Railway Recruitment Board on the official website rrbcdg.gov.in. The candidates can check the results on the official website. The qualifiers of the examination will appear for the Physical Endurance Test (PET).

Those who will clear the PET have to undergo a medical test. The medical test will be followed by a document verification process. The candidate s who will successfully clear the medical test will be called for the interview. In fact, the candidates will have to bring their medical certificate on a scheduled date by the Board.

Following are important the documents for verification during the interview:

1) Class 10 examination certificate or an equivalent certificate. It will be used as a proof for date of birth and matriculation qualification.

2) Marksheet of the exams which are mentioned in the application.

3) Othe documents such as address proof such as voter ID, Aadhar card

4) All other documents mentioned by RRB.

Following are the requirements of PET:

1) Male candidates: They will need to carry 35 kg weight to cover 100 metres in two minutes. It is mandatory for the candidates to not to put down the weight until the 100 metres are covered. Additionally, they have to run 1000 metres for four minutes and 15 seconds.

2) Female candidates: The candidates need to carry 20 kg weight to cover 100 metres in two minutes. It is compulsory for the candidates that during the examination, they should not put down the weight until they cover the required distance. In addition, the candidates will have to run 1000 metres. Thsis should be covered in a time span of five minutes and 40 seconds.

