RRB Group D Exam 2018: The admit card of the RRB Group D Computer Based Test for Level 1 posts has been released by the Railway Recruitment Board on October 5. Candidates who are appearing for the exam need to download the admit card by logging into the official website.

RRB Group D Exam 2018: The Railway Recruitment Board has released the information such as exam city, dates and shifts for the Group D Computer Based Test for Level 1 posts on October 5 on its official website. The Group D exam 2018 is going to be conducted after October 16 which is being backed by the Railway Recruitment Board. All the important details regarding the examination have been published on the RRB regional websites as well.

Here are the simple steps to download admit card:

Visit the official website

Click on the relevant link on the homepage

Enter your registration number, date of birth and other relevant information

The RRB admit card will appear on the screen

Download the hall ticket and remember to carry them to the exam centre

The duration for the written examination is 90 minutes for general category candidates and 120 minutes for eligible PWD candidates accompanied with a scribe.

Paper pattern of RRB Group D recruitment examination:

The exam paper will be divided into four sections. The weightage to each section are as follows:

Mathematics: 25 marks

The General Intelligence and Reasoning: 30 marks

General Science: 25 marks

General Awareness and Current Affairs: 20 mark

The selection process for RRB Group D Exam 2018 will be tested on CBT and Physical Efficiency.

A computer Based Test will consist of 100 multiple choice questions. Whereas Physical Efficiency Test (PET), a candidate’s physical capabilities will be tested with some tasks.

Railway Recruitment Board the Indian Railways,

The Indian Railways was first introduced in the year 1853. It has always been an integral part of lives across the country. It is one of the world’s largest railway networks. Railways were first introduced to India in the year 1853 from Bombay to Thane. By the year 1951, the different systems of the railways were nationalised as one unit, which became the Indian Railways.

