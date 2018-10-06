RRB Group D Exam 2018: The Railway Recruitment Board has released the information such as exam city, dates and shifts for the Group D Computer Based Test for Level 1 posts on October 5 on its official website. The Group D exam 2018 is going to be conducted after October 16 which is being backed by the Railway Recruitment Board. All the important details regarding the examination have been published on the RRB regional websites as well.
Here are the simple steps to download admit card:
- Visit the official website
- Click on the relevant link on the homepage
- Enter your registration number, date of birth and other relevant information
- The RRB admit card will appear on the screen
- Download the hall ticket and remember to carry them to the exam centre
ALSO READ: RRB Group D Exam 2018: Admit card for October 8 exam released @indianrailways.gov.in
The duration for the written examination is 90 minutes for general category candidates and 120 minutes for eligible PWD candidates accompanied with a scribe.
Paper pattern of RRB Group D recruitment examination:
The exam paper will be divided into four sections. The weightage to each section are as follows:
Mathematics: 25 marks
The General Intelligence and Reasoning: 30 marks
General Science: 25 marks
General Awareness and Current Affairs: 20 mark
The selection process for RRB Group D Exam 2018 will be tested on CBT and Physical Efficiency.
A computer Based Test will consist of 100 multiple choice questions. Whereas Physical Efficiency Test (PET), a candidate’s physical capabilities will be tested with some tasks.
ALSO READ: RRB Group D exam 2018 admit card released @ rrbcdg.gov.in
Railway Recruitment Board the Indian Railways,
The Indian Railways was first introduced in the year 1853. It has always been an integral part of lives across the country. It is one of the world’s largest railway networks. Railways were first introduced to India in the year 1853 from Bombay to Thane. By the year 1951, the different systems of the railways were nationalised as one unit, which became the Indian Railways.
Leave a Reply