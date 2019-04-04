RRB Group D fee refund: The last date to submit and correct bank details for the candidates of RRB Group D recruitment is extended to April 10, 2019. The Railway Recruitment board mentioned in its notification that a large number of candidates have not corrected or provided the bank account details.

RRB Group D fee refund: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has provided an extension in the last date to update the bank details for the fee refund process. According to the update, the candidates can now correct the bank details till April 10, 2019. Earlier, the last date for submitting the application was March 28, 2019. The Railway Recruitment board mentioned in its notification that a large number of candidates have not corrected or provided the bank account details so the RRBs have decided to extend the last date for correcting and submitting bank details to April 10, 2019. After the last date, candidates will not be permitted to provide bank details or make any changes and they will be totally responsible for this loss or any failure of the transaction of funds.

In the notification, the board also mentioned that this is the last chance provided to correct and submit the bank details. The candidates can do so by visiting the official website of RRBs and tapping the update bank account link before April 10, 2019.

RRB Group D fee refund websites:

Region wise websites to update bank details RRB:

RRB Jammu (rrbjammu.nic.in), RRB Kolkata (rrbkolkata.gov.in), RRB Malda (rrbmalda.gov.in), RRB Mumbai (rrbmumbai.gov.in), Guwahati (rrbguwahati.gov.in), RRB Muzaffarpur (rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in), RRB Ranchi (rrbranchi.gov.in), RRB Secunderabad (rrbsecunderabad.nic.in), RRB Patna (rrbpatna.gov.in), RRB Ajmer (rrbajmer.gov.in), RRB Allahabad (rrbald.gov.in), RRB Bangalore (rrbbnc.gov.in), RRB Ahmedabad (rrbahmedabad.gov.in), RRB Bhubaneshwar (rrbbbs.gov.in), RRB Bilaspur (rrbbilaspur.gov.in), RRB Chandigarh (rrbcdg.gov.in), RRB Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in), RRB Gorakhpur (rrbguwahati.gov.in), RRB Siliguri (rrbsiliguri.org), RRB Thiruvananthapuram (rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in), RRB Chennai (rrbchennai.gov.in).

Through the RRB group D recruitment drive, a total number of 62, 909 vacancies are supposed to be filled, a total of 1.89 crore candidates have applied for the RRB group D 2019 recruitment and out of which 1.30 crore appeared for the main exam.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More