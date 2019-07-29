RRB Group D level 1 2019: Applications have been invited for Group D-Level 1 of 7th cpc pay matrix by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) in various units of the Indian Railways. A total of 1,03,769 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment drive.

RRB recently released the scrutiny of the applications for the Group D – Level 1 posts has been finished. Candidates can view their application as a) provisionally eligible candidates b) rejected candidates (reasons for rejection will also be given by RRB).

Link to check the application status of RRB Group D Level-1 posts will remain active from July 25, 2019 at 12 pm till July 31, 2019 11:59 pm. Status of their application can be checked from the links of the RRB regional websites as mentioned in the table below.

Ahmedabad

www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in

Ajmer

www.rrbajmer.gov.in

Allahabad

www.rrbald.gov.in

Bangalore

www.rrbbnc.gov.in

Bhopal

www.rrbbpl.nic.in

Bhubaneswar

www.rrbbbs.gov.in

Bilaspur

www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in

Chandigarh

www.rrbcdg.gov.in

Chennai

www.rrbchennai.gov.in

Gorakhpur

www.rrbgkp.gov.in

Guwahati

www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

Jammu – Srinagar

www.rrbjammu.nic.in

Kolkata

www.rrbkolkata.gov.in

Malda

www.rrbmalda.gov.in

Mumbai

www.rrbmumbai.gov.in

Muzaffarpur

www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in

Patna

www.rrbpatna.gov.in

Ranchi

www.rrbranchi.gov.in

Secunderabad

www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in

Siliguri

www.rrbsiliguri.org

Thiruvananthapuram

www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in

Check application status of RRB Group D Level 1 2019 posts

Step-1: Visit the official website of respective RRB regional website under which you have applied for

Step-2: Select your zonal RRB website link. A new page will be displayed asking you the details such as registration ID, date of birth and security code

Step-3: Candidates can check details such as eligibility/ Ineligibility status of his/her application. Candidates can keep a print copy of their application status.

Important notice for the candidates whose application got rejected

Application for the candidates will be rejected through SMS and e-mail on the mobile number and email-ID will be provided by the candidate in his/her application.

Minimum Educational Qualification for RRB Group D level 1 posts is 10th pass (OR) ITI from institutions recognised by National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT)/ State Council for Vocational Training (SCVT) (or) equivalent (OR) National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) granted by NCVT.

Age limit for applying for these posts were 18 to 33 years for general candidates. 18 to 36 years for OBC candidates and 18 to 38 years for SC/ST candidates.

