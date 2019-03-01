RRB Group D, NTPC recruitment 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) NTPC recruitment online registration process begins today i.e. March 1, Friday on the official website indianrailways.gov.in./ The official notification on the website reads as the candidates who wants to apply can register online through the official website from March 1 at 10 am. The registration process was delayed, earlier it was scheduled to begin from February 28. This notification was aadvertised by the RRB in the Employment News dated February 23.
The RRB will activate the link for registration on all the regional websites also.
RRB NTPC recruitment 2019: Vacancy details
With this recruitment drive, the Indian Railways will fill a total of 1,30,000 vacant positions.
Post wise vacancy details:
Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC), Para-Medical Staff, Ministerial and Isolated Categories: 30,000
Group D, Level-1 posts: 1,00,000
Under NTPC, the posts which are vacant:
Junior Clerk cum Typist
Accounts Clerk cum Typist
Trains Clerk
Commercial cum Ticket Clerk
Traffic Assistant
Goods Guard
Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk
Senior Clerk cum Typist
Junior Account Assistant cum Typist
Commercial Apprentice
Station Master
Educational qualifications:
NTPC/ Ministerial and Isolated categories: The Candidates should possess a minimum Higher Secondary pass certificate with other qualifications.
Para-Medical staff: The candidates should have a minimum Bachelor’s degree in Medical Science with other qualifications.
Group D posts: The candidates should have a minimum Class 10 pass certificates.
For further details on post wise educational qualifications, kindly regularly keep a check the official notification.
Pay scale:
Candidates will get remuneration as per the seventh CPC pay matrix.
