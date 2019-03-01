RRB Group D, NTPC recruitment 2019: The online registration process will be started by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) NTPC on the official website indianrailways.gov.in. The interested and eligible candidates who wants to apply can register online through the official websites and regional websites also, as per the official notification.

RRB Group D, NTPC recruitment 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) NTPC recruitment online registration process begins today i.e. March 1, Friday on the official website indianrailways.gov.in./ The official notification on the website reads as the candidates who wants to apply can register online through the official website from March 1 at 10 am. The registration process was delayed, earlier it was scheduled to begin from February 28. This notification was aadvertised by the RRB in the Employment News dated February 23.

The RRB will activate the link for registration on all the regional websites also.

RRB NTPC recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

With this recruitment drive, the Indian Railways will fill a total of 1,30,000 vacant positions.

Post wise vacancy details:

Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC), Para-Medical Staff, Ministerial and Isolated Categories: 30,000

Group D, Level-1 posts: 1,00,000

Under NTPC, the posts which are vacant:

Junior Clerk cum Typist

Accounts Clerk cum Typist

Trains Clerk

Commercial cum Ticket Clerk

Traffic Assistant

Goods Guard

Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk

Senior Clerk cum Typist

Junior Account Assistant cum Typist

Commercial Apprentice

Station Master

Educational qualifications:

NTPC/ Ministerial and Isolated categories: The Candidates should possess a minimum Higher Secondary pass certificate with other qualifications.

Para-Medical staff: The candidates should have a minimum Bachelor’s degree in Medical Science with other qualifications.

Group D posts: The candidates should have a minimum Class 10 pass certificates.

For further details on post wise educational qualifications, kindly regularly keep a check the official notification.

Pay scale:

Candidates will get remuneration as per the seventh CPC pay matrix.

