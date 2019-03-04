RRB Group D Pay Scale 2019: Railway Recruitment board conducted Group D examinations to hire for a large number of vacancies. As the result is awaited today, we have brought the information about the pay scale that will be offered to the shortlisted candidates. Here's what we know!

RRB Group D Pay Scale 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) conducted its recruitment examination and now it is soon going to announce the results for it. As per the official announcement, the authorities will declare the result on the official website by 3 pm on March 4.

RRB Group D recruitment examination results will be available for the candidates on all the regional based official websites other than indianrailways.gov.in. Railway Recruitment board conducted examinations to fill 62,907 vacancies where approximately 1.8 crore candidates filled applications.

The candidates should note that if they get shortlisted in the first test, they will have to appear for next levels including physical endurance test, documents verification and medical test. After passing in all those levels, the candidates will be recruited by RRB at Group D and will be offered a salary of 18,000 other than the additional benefits and allowances. This salary will be applicable for all the candidates hired in level 1 of the 7th pay commission pay matrix.

Well, as the result is soon going to be declared. Here are the steps to check it!

1. Go on the official regional websites

2. Find and click on the ‘result link’

3. A pdf with the names of shortlisted candidates will appear now.

4. Find your name and download the pdf.

5. Get a printout for further use.

