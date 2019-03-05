RRB Group D Result 2018-19: The list of shortlisted candidates for Physical Efficiency Test has been released by the Railway Recruitment Board on the official website - rrbcdg.gov.in. Candidates can now check the same by following the steps given below.

RRB Group D Result 2018-19: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on behalf of the Indian Railways has released the result of RRB Group D Exam 2018-19 on the official website yesterday, March 4, 2019. According to the latest updates on the official website of the Board, the list of shortlisted candidates for Physical Efficiency Test or RRB Group D PET 2019 has also been published on the website.

Candidates who had appeared and were expecting their results may now check the RRB Group D Result 2018-19 and also download the list of the candidates shortlisted for the RRB PET 2019 at – rrbcdg.gov.in.

How to download the RRB Group D PET 2019?

1. Log into the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board as mentioned above

2. Candidates will have to click on the link that reads, “Result of shortlisted candidates for PET (Level-1 Posts).” on the homepage

3. Candidates will be taken to a pdf containing the name and roll number of the candidates who have qualified the RRB Group D Exam 2018-19

4. Now, download the list or pdf and check if your name exists on it

5. Take a print out of the candidates’ list for reference

Here’s the direct link to download the RRB Group D PET qualified candidates list 2019

