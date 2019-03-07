RRB Group D Physical Efficiency Test (PET) 2019: Railway Recruitment Board or RRB has announced the RRB Group D Physical Efficiency Test (PET) 2019 dates on the zonal websites recently. Candidates who have qualified the RRB Group D exam 2018-19 and are going t appear in the PET exam must check the dates of the RRB PET 2019 given here.

RRB Group D Physical Efficiency Test (PET) 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board or RRB is all set to conduct the Physical Efficiency Test 2019 for candidates who have been declared successful in the Group D Exam 2018-19. According to reports, the (PET) exam dates of some regions have bee announced by the Board in the regional websites and those who will have to appear in the same are advised to check the dates and other necessary details of the examination given here.

Candidates must note that the dates of PET exam have been published on the zonal websites of the RRBs. Meanwhile, those who qualify in the RRB Group D Physical Efficiency Test will be later called for the verification of documents process, which will also be the final leg of the RRB Group D Recruitment 2018-19 process.

Here are the zonal-wise dates of the PET 2019

Also, the candidates must note that they will be issued admit cards for the RRB Group D PET exam 2019 without which they will not be allowed to appear in the same. The RRB Group D PET admit cards2019 will be published on the official website of the Board 10 days prior to the commencement of the RRB Group D Physical Efficiency Test (PET) 2019. The Railway Recruitment Board has conducted this recruitment drive to engage candidates to the Group D vacancies in the Indian Railways. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official regional website for more updates regarding the RRB PET 2019 and other details of the recruitment process at – rrbcdg.gov.in.

