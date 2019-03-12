RRB Group D PET Admit Card 2019: The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) on behalf of the Indian Railways has issued the e-call letter or admit cards for the upcoming RRB Group D Physical Efficiency Test (PET) 2019 to be held by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), as per reports. All the candidates, who have been declared qualified in the Group D Exam 2018-19 and are going to appear in the RRB PET 2019 Exam can download their respective e-call letter from the official regional websites.
Candidates must note that they will be selected for the vacancies at Indian Railways only after they clear the RRB Group D Physical Efficiency Test (PET) 2019 which is an important round in the RRB Group D recruitment process. The candidates are advised to check all the details related to the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) 2019 on the official website of RRB –
How to download the RRB Group D PET Admit Card 2019?
1. Log into the official regional websites of Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) as mentioned below
2. Candidates can click on the link that reads, “RRB Group D PET Admit Card 2019 download”
3. On clicking, candidates will be taken to a new window
4. Here, enter the necessary details such as registration number and submit
5. Download the displayed RRB Group D PET Hall Tickets 2019 and take a print out of the same for future use
Here are the RRB websites from where the candidates can download the RRB Group D PET Admit Card 2019:
RRB Guwahati – (www.rrbguwahati.gov.im)
RRB Jammu – (www.rrbjammu.nic.in)
Kolkata – (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in)
Malda – (www.rrbmalda.gov.in)
Mumbai – (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in)
Muzaffarpur – (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in)
Patna – (www.rrbpatna.gov.in)
Ranchi – (www.rrbranchi.gov.in)
Secunderabad – (www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in)
Ahmedabad – (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in)
Ajmer – (www.rrbajmer.gov.in),
Allahabad – (www.rrbald.gov.in)
Bangalore – (www.rrbbnc.gov.in)
Bhopal – (www.rrbbpl.nic.in)
Bhubaneshwar – (www.rrbbbs.gov.in)
Bilaspur – (www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in)
Chandigarh – (www.rrbcdg.gov.in)
Chennai – (www.rrbchennai.gov.in)
Gorakhpur – (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in)
Siliguri – (www.rrbsiliguri.org)
Thiruvananthapuram – (www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in)
