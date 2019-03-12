RRB Group D PET Admit Card 2019: The Indian Railways has released the Admit Cards for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) 2019 on the regional websites of the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB). Candidates who have qualified the RRB Group D Exam 2018-19 and are going to appear in the RRB Group D PET 2019 can download their RRB Group D PET Hall Ticket 2019 at rrbcdg.gov.in.

All the candidates, who have been declared qualified in the Group D Exam 2018-19 and are going to appear in the RRB PET 2019 Exam can download their respective e-call letter from the official regional websites.

Candidates must note that they will be selected for the vacancies at Indian Railways only after they clear the RRB Group D Physical Efficiency Test (PET) 2019 which is an important round in the RRB Group D recruitment process. The candidates are advised to check all the details related to the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) 2019 on the official website of RRB –

How to download the RRB Group D PET Admit Card 2019?

1. Log into the official regional websites of Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) as mentioned below

2. Candidates can click on the link that reads, “RRB Group D PET Admit Card 2019 download”

3. On clicking, candidates will be taken to a new window

4. Here, enter the necessary details such as registration number and submit

5. Download the displayed RRB Group D PET Hall Tickets 2019 and take a print out of the same for future use

Here are the RRB websites from where the candidates can download the RRB Group D PET Admit Card 2019:

RRB Guwahati – (www.rrbguwahati.gov.im)

RRB Jammu – (www.rrbjammu.nic.in)

Kolkata – (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in)

Malda – (www.rrbmalda.gov.in)

Mumbai – (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in)

Muzaffarpur – (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in)

Patna – (www.rrbpatna.gov.in)

Ranchi – (www.rrbranchi.gov.in)

Secunderabad – (www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in)

Ahmedabad – (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in)

Ajmer – (www.rrbajmer.gov.in),

Allahabad – (www.rrbald.gov.in)

Bangalore – (www.rrbbnc.gov.in)

Bhopal – (www.rrbbpl.nic.in)

Bhubaneshwar – (www.rrbbbs.gov.in)

Bilaspur – (www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in)

Chandigarh – (www.rrbcdg.gov.in)

Chennai – (www.rrbchennai.gov.in)

Gorakhpur – (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in)

Siliguri – (www.rrbsiliguri.org)

Thiruvananthapuram – (www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in)

