RRB Group D PET Admit Card 2019: The Indian Railways is all set to publish the RRB Group D PET 2019 hall tickets or call letters through the official website of Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) soon. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the portal - rrbcdg.gov.in and check the steps to download the Physical Efficiency Test Admit Card 2019 given here.

RRB Group D PET admit card 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on behalf of the Indian Railways is all set to issue the RRB Physical Efficiency Test 2019 Admit Cards or Hall Tickets through its official website for those who have qualified the RRB Group D Exam 2018-19 this year.

The candidates must note that the RRB Group D PET Hall Tickets will be released on the official website of Indian Railways and those who are going to appear in the PET 2019 exam to be conducted by the Railway Board are advised to download the Admit Card of RRB PET Exam 2019. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website of RRB to check for the latest updates regarding the announcement of release date of the RRB PET 2019 Admit Cards.

How to download the RRB Group D Hall Tickets 2019?

1. Log on to the official website of Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) as mentioned above

2. Candidates need to look for the link activated on the RRB portal when the Admit Cards are published on the official website

3. Candidates will have to click on the “RRB Group D PET Hall Tickets 2019 download link” which will be made available soon

4. On clicking on the link, candidates will have to enter the details such as registration number or roll number on the space provided

5. On entering, the PET 2019 Admit Card will be displayed on the computer screen

6. Now, download the same and check the details on it

7. Take a print out of the same for future reference

8. candidates must note that if they find any mistake on the RRB PET 2019 admit card, the must inform the same to the RRB or contact the concerned authority

RRC Group D PET Date, Admit Card Details

