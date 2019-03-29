RRB Group D PET Examination: Railways Recruitment Cells or RRCs have started releasing the results of the RRB Group D result for the Physical Efficiency Test or PET. The PET examination was held this month, including Central Railway Mumbai, Southern Railway, South Central Railway and East Coast Railway. Those who appeared for the examination can check their result on the official website. The qualifiers of this round will be called for the Document verification round.

RRB Group D PET Examination: Railways Recruitment Cells or RRCs have begun to start releasing the RRB Group D result for the Physical Efficiency Test or PET, held in this month including Central Railway Mumbai, Southern Railway, South Central Railway and East Coast Railway. The candidates who appeared for the examination can check their result on the official website. The shortlisted candidates will be called for the Document verification round. It is available on all the official websites of RRCs, affiliated with various Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs). The exact date of Document Verification Round will soon be released on the official website. The interested candidates are requested to keep a check on the official website for latest updates.

Recently, RRB Group D Result 2019 was declared on the regional official website of RRB. Through this recruitment drive, 62,909 vacancies are to be filled for the post of Group D. Around 1.89 crore candidates had applied for RRB Group D 2019 recruitment examination. Out of which, 1.30 crore candidates had appeared for the exam.

Check How to Download RRB Group D Result 2018-19

Go to the official website of the respective zone of Indian Railways. Click on RRB Group D Result 2019 link Enter the roll No./registration number, password etc. Click on the submit button. The result will appear on the screen. Download and take a printout of it for future use.

Check Zone Wise RRB Group D Result 2018-19

Candidates can download zone-wise Result

The candidates for Group D Posts will be paid as per the Level – 1 Posts of 7th CPC pay matrix along with an initial pay of Rs 18,000/- along with other allowances in various units of Indian Railways. The interested candidates can check their RRB Group D PET/DV Result 2019 on the regional official websites. The interested candidates can directly access the websites by clicking on the links given below:

Central Railway Result Link https://www.rrccr.com/

Eastern Railway Result Link http://www.rrcer.com/

East Central Railway Result Link http://www.rrcecr.gov.in/

East Coast Railway Result Link http://rrcbbs.org.in/

Northern Railway Result Link http://www.rrcnr.org/

North Central Railway Result Link http://www.rrcald.org/

North East Central Railway Result Link https://ner.indianrailways.gov.in/

Northeast Frontier Railway Result Link http://www.nfr.indianrailways.gov.in/

North Western Railway Result Link https://nwr.indianrailways.gov.in/

Southern Railway Result Link http://www.rrcmas.in/

South Central Railway Result Link http://www.scr.indianrailways.gov.in/

South Eastern Railway Result Link http://www.rrcser.co.in/

South East Central Railway Result Link https://secr.indianrailways.gov.in/

South Western Railway Result Link http://www.rrchubli.in/

Western Railway Result Link https://www.rrc-wr.co/User_Modules/Home.aspx

West Central Railway Result Link https://wcr.indianrailways.gov.in/

