RRB Group D Physical Efficiency Test 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is all set to conduct the Physical Efficiency Test or PET 2019 this year for those candidates who have qualified the RRB Group D Exam 2018-19. Candidates are now advised to check the details related to the test given here or log into the website of RRB - rrbcdg.gov.in.

RRB Group D Physical Efficiency Test 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB Group D result 2018-19 on its official website recently and now the Board is preparing for the next round of the recruitment process i.e. the Physical Efficiency Test or PET 2019. Those candidates who have qualified the RRB Group D Exam 2018-19 this year can check all the details regarding the Physical Efficiency Test before the examination date.

The tentative dates for the RRB PET 2019 has also been released and candidates are now advised to check the same given below. Candidates can also visit the official websites of the Indian railways for more information regarding the recruitment process of RRb Group D vacancies through rrbcdg.gov.in or indianrailways.gov.in.

Candidates appearing in the PET 2019 must note that admit cards for the RRB Group D PET exam 2019 will be issued very soon, and they will not be allowed to appear if they fail to produce the RRB Group D PET admit card 2019 on the day of the exam. The Admit Card will be available on the official website of the Board 10 days before the commencement of RRB Group D Physical Efficiency Test (PET) 2019. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up various Group D vacant positions in the Indian Railways. For more details regarding RRB Group D PET admit card candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website of RRB’s regional website.

